MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May is Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Awareness month. It's so rare that many have never even heard of it, but a Memphis family is sharing their story about navigating the illness and coming out on top.

In the words of Rocky Balboa, "Every champion was once a contender who refused to give up."

Terrance Hamilton Jr. is 14-year-old and lives a life of a champ every day.

“I don’t give up,” said Terrance Jr.

He is just like his hero, Rocky.

“I’m a fighter,” said Terrance Jr.

The battle started three days after birth. Terrance was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex also known as TSC. His mom, Latrice, describes it as a rare genetic disorder causing noncancerous tumors.

“Upon birth, Terrance was having seizures. He had numerous seizures throughout the days after delivery. He also had so many tumors on his brain that they couldn’t count,” said Latrice.

Doctors also found tumors on Terrance's heart and kidneys causing other medical issues.

“Terrance has autism spectrum disorder because TSC is the second leading cause of autism as well,” said Latrice. “Our life has been full with doctor visits since day one.”

The Hamilton's used to live in Louisiana but moved to Memphis to be closer to care at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

“About two and half years ago, Terrance’s seizures would start to get worse. He would have around 20 or more seizures a day, couldn’t attend school. I had to decrease my work hours,” said Latrice.

COVID-19 was an added pain cutting down on some of Terrance's therapies.

“Because they were really on zoom and Terrance doesn’t always function well in that capacity,” said Latrice.

You can't keep a fighter down especially with a whole team backing.

Terrance's dad specializes in medical imaging at Le Bonheur.

“I got into doing that just so I could kind of stay on top of him and what was going with him,” said Terrance Sr.

Now, the Hamilton's help others with TSC.

“If someone is affected by TSC, it affects the whole family. It affects every dynamic of your life,” said Latrice. “We don’t miss the opportunity to have fun.”

Who couldn't have fun with a spirit like Terrance's?

“I got muscles,” said Terrance Jr.

“Terrance is just like Rocky. Terrance will have a seizure boxing, fall on the floor, rest for a while and be right back up boxing again,” said Latrice.

“You’ve got to keep trying,” said Terrance Jr. "If I can change, you can change. Everybody can change."