Make time to get checked for breast cancer at Mammos After Dark

Saint Francis Hospitals is hosting two upcoming events on Friday evenings in an effort to help women make time to get checked.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saint Francis Hospitals are staying up late to help women make the time to get their mammograms this October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The hospitals are once again hosting Mammos After Dark.

Prevention is key to beating breast cancer. But between work, family, and just life in general, not everyone can get a mammogram during typical office hours.

Mammograms can save lives.

"I take this very personal,” said Gina Lavelle, a Saint Francis Bartlett Radiology Manager. “I have a family history of breast cancer. I had two aunts pass away from it and I had a grandmother that conquered it and my mom as well, and I just want to remind women that we have to be proactive in our health."

Mammos After Dark is happening the next two Fridays – once at Saint Francis-Memphis and once at Saint Francis-Bartlett. Appointments are strongly suggested, but some walk-ins are welcomed.

The first one at Saint Francis-Memphis at 5959 Park Ave is Oct. 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 901-765-3279 to schedule an appointment.