Agencies in and around Memphis are hoping to get more coronavirus test kits

Christ Community Health Services officials say they don’t have enough for every person on their list for Saturday’s testing

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — You’d never know there was a pandemic. Not from this travel brochure looking picture of Tom Lee Park. They are trying to spend a normal day in an abnormal world.

“Yes and No. Not really,” answered Aaron Irving.

It’s something that dominates life. Every day there are new announcements, new cancellations, new problems. Over at Christ Community Health Services, they’re thinking about Saturday, and doing tests for COVID-19.

“So we have actually started testing. 22 individuals at all of our locations in the city,” said Shantelle Leatherwood, CEO of Christ Community Health.

You just can’t drop in for a test. You need to call a Christ Community Health Center Office and be prepared to answer some questions.

“Have they traveled to another country. Have they traveled to a high risk state. Do they have fever, shortness of breath, coughing?” Leatherwood explained.

Here’s why they ask the questions.

“We have 130 individuals signed up for this Saturday that we need to contact and screen. But most likely we will not have enough tests for the first event,” said Leatherwood.