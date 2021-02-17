Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 84 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

84 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 84 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 86,606 cases and 1,441 deaths in the county.

There have been 82,780 recoveries in the county.

---------------------------------------------

684 new cases & 23 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 684 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths, for a total of 289,398 cases and 6,524 deaths.

Desoto County has a total of 19,331 cases and 226 deaths.