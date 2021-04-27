x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 118 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

118 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

9:50 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 118 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 94,974 cases and 1,613 deaths in the county.

The department said 204,848 people have been fully vaccinated (all doses) so far in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

-----------------------------------------

172 new cases & 10 new deaths in Mississippi

9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 172 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 311,159 cases and 7,188 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,238 cases and 255 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

Related Articles