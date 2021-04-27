Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 118 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

118 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

9:50 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 118 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 94,974 cases and 1,613 deaths in the county.

The department said 204,848 people have been fully vaccinated (all doses) so far in the county.

172 new cases & 10 new deaths in Mississippi

9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 172 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 311,159 cases and 7,188 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,238 cases and 255 deaths in the county.