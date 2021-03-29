Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 78 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
78 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 78 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 91,037 cases and 1,567 deaths in the county.
79 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi
9:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 304,695 cases and 7,001 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,470 cases and 246 deaths in the county.