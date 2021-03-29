Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 78 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

78 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 78 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 91,037 cases and 1,567 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, March 29, 2021.



79 new cases & 0 new deaths in Mississippi

9:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 304,695 cases and 7,001 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,470 cases and 246 deaths in the county.