COVID-19 vaccine now available to those 16 and older

Those who are under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get a vaccine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Friday marked the first day adults 16 and older have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, a significant milestone for Shelby County. As a result, officials expect demand to increase.

“It’s just very overwhelming,” said Memphian Vilinda Vo. “Everyone just wants all this to stop. The vaccinations are a start to improving a better life.”

The 20-year-old was excited to get vaccinated after waiting to get the shot for months.

“People don’t trust vaccines nowadays so they’re kind of skeptical,” said Vo.

For residents, it’s a sign the tough times marked by COVID are returning to some normalcy. Young people at the Pipkin Building said at first they were hesitant about getting their vaccine, others were ready to roll up their sleeves.

“There’s always the worry with things that you’re not entirely sure about, but if it means getting to protect other people and protect myself then I’ll do whatever,” said Olivia Facello, who took the Pfizer shot.

🚨16+ TODAY is the day! Schedule your COVID vaccine at https://t.co/ELmco2tZYG. pic.twitter.com/4hG2bMzbpJ — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 26, 2021

“At first I was very still apprehensive about doing it but I had to just sit and pray on it,” said resident Velma Owens, who was vaccinated Friday.

Owens took the vaccine because her mother has underlying health conditions and she encourages others to do their due diligence.

“I would encourage everyone if you can get the vaccine,” said Owens. “I don’t see any problem. I say get it so we can go back to somewhat of a normalcy without the masks, being able to socialize, interact, love on everyone.”