Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 41 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
41 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 41 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 89,960 cases and 1,544 deaths in the county.
392 new cases & 7 new deaths in Mississippi
9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 392 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 302,316 cases and 6,945 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,178 cases and 244 deaths in the county.