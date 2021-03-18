Shelby County moves to Phase 2a/2b for COVID-19 vaccinations
Phase 2a includes critical infrastructure, food production, public transit workers & more, and 2b includes utilities, telecommunications, and transportation workers.
Credit: Leigh Prather - stock.adobe.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pursuant to discussions and approval by state officials, effective immediately, Shelby County can now begin vaccinating individuals in Phase 2a/2b as set forth in the State of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccine Phases.
If you qualify for either phase, please make an appointment to receive the vaccine as soon as possible. Appointment availabilities are posted at https://covid19.memphistn.gov/ each Friday for the following week.
Those without internet access or who need assistance in setting an appointment may call 901-222-7468 (SHOT) for assistance.
Vaccines are available in all 95 counties and administered based upon individual risk and the phases outlined below. Phases will vary by county based on vaccine supply and uptake. Additional information regarding the vaccines can be found . Tennesseans are encouraged to discuss with their doctor if the vaccine is right for them.
Public Vaccination Locations The City of Memphis is now operating public COVID-19 Vaccination Sites, Mondays - Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Only citizens who meet the eligibility criteria will be vaccinated, and appointments are required. Citizens should not arrive more than an hour before the scheduled appointment time.