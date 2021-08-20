Collierville played Raleigh-Egypt after original opponent forfeited the football game over COVID-19 concerns

Wooddale forfeited over the number of positive COVID-19 tests at Collierville High School.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville High School played Raleigh-Egypt High School in Friday night's football game after Wooddale forfeited CHS over concerns of how many Covid-19 cases the school has. Since August 9, Collierville Schools has had 114 cases among students across its schools, which makes up 1.2% of the school district. There are currently 19 active cases at the high school and 19.4% of the students have opted out of wearing masks inside the school. Despite the joy the players had returning to the field, mothers from both Collierville and Raleigh-Egypt were a little apprehensive with the rising number of Covid-19 cases among their children's age group.

"I’m terrified, but we stay prayerful and we keep going," Collierville parent LaTorra Bean said.

Raleigh-Egypt parent Kimberly Miles is worried this season could be even more of a superspreader than last season.

"I think it’s more cases now," Miles said. "It’s very worrisome to me and my husband. I dont think it’s safe."

Bean said if everyone wants to see this season through, they need to be cautious of the virus.

"Masks when we can and then vaccinated," Bean said. "Our kids, all high school kids, are all old enough to get vaccinated so I think we should get them vaccinated."