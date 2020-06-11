Germantown board of aldermen to consider resolution to ask Gov. Bill Lee enact statewide mask ordinance

Vote comes as COVID-19 cases in surrounding counties impact Memphis area hospitals.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "The virus doesn't know boundaries. It doesn't know distinctions between Shelby County and Fayette County," Germantown city administrator Patrick Lawton said.

That is why Germantown leaders will consider petitioning for tougher statewide rules to combat COVID-19.

Monday night, the Germantown board of aldermen will consider a resolution that "expresses its extreme urgency in requesting the Governor of Tennessee issue a statewide mask wearing mandate in public settings, to protect all residents of Tennessee."

"It's across the entire state of Tennessee. It doesn't recognize county lines or municipalities," Lawton said.

Shelby County ordered its mask mandate in early July. While Governor Bill Lee allows county mayors to enact one, no such mandate is in place in nearly all surrounding West Tennessee counties.

"All we are really doing during this period of time is try to buy time until there is a vaccine. And a statewide masking directive would also go to help support that effort," Lawton said.

Friday, a Gov. Lee spokesperson told Local 24 News: "The governor's position has not changed in that he believes that statewide, one-size-fits-all government mandates are not the best way to achieve sustainable compliance from individuals, as they are more likely to trust local leaders and that local leaders know the unique needs of their communities best."

"Given that we have an inconsistency in our approach across the state, it creates these pockets of ongoing transmission in the rural areas," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Thursday, Dr. Haushalter said a surge in COVID cases in surrounding counties without mask mandates negatively impacts Memphis area hospitals.

"We can do everything possible in Shelby County, but if surrounding counties are not doing likewise, it's going to continue to burden our health care systems," Dr. Haushalter said.

As it stands now, 21 counties in Tennessee - representing about 63% of the Volunteer State's population - have a local mask requirement in place.