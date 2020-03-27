Kroger: delivery services and food not impacted after distribution center worker tests positive for COVID-19

The employee has not been at the site since Saturday

A Kroger spokesperson said Friday that delivery services were not impacted to Memphis area stores - nor was any food tainted or had to be thrown out - after a worker in the company's Delta Division Distribution Center tested positive this week for the coronavirus.

The Kroger spokesperson told Local 24 News the worker is now quarantined and hasn't worked since Saturday at the 600-thousand square foot warehouse in southeast Memphis. We are told that person wasn't a food handler in the distribution center.

Starting today (Friday), every one of the more than 400 Kroger workers are getting their temperatures taken before their shift.

One worker who didn't want his name given and or natural voice aired because of fear of losing their job told Local 24 News workplace concerns still remain after this positive coronavirus case.

"We don't know how long this person had it, who he was coming around with, what kind of machinery he was operating, people in the break room, crowded together."

"We have sanitation stations throughout the distribution center. We are cleaning constantly throughout the distribution center to make sure that they are safe,” said Teresa Dickerson, Kroger spokesperson.

That Kroger spokesperson said workers are reminded to follow CDC guidelines and told to stay home from the job if they are ill.

The distribution center falls into one of several categories of an 'essential business' for the city of Memphis' 'safer at home' order now in effect until April 7th.

