Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday and Saturday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday and Saturday

Fri., Aug. 21

Crittenden Cty, AR- Good Neighbor, 101 S. 13th St. W. Memphis 72303, 10 a.m.- Noon

Panola Cty, MS- Crenshaw Baptist Church, 235 Missouri Ave. Crenshaw 38261, 10 a.m.

Memphis, MPD, 2466 Peres Ave. 38108 (corner of Hollywood and Peres behind the Holywood library), 10 a.m. Kid Friendly

Union Cty, MS- New Albany Seventh Day Adventist Church, 507 Oak St. New Albany 38652, 10 a.m.

Sat., Aug. 22

Memphis, Memphis Dawah Association, 837 Craft Rd. 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Salem, 2237 S. Parkway E. 38114, 10 a.m.

Memphis, The Life Church, 3683 Austin Peay 38128, 10 a.m. Pre-register link: https://thelifechurch.brushfire.com/make-room-2020/466190

https://thelifechurch.brushfire.com/make-room-2020/466190 Memphis, 3680 Castleman St. 38118, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Washington Chapel CME Church, 68 East Mitchell Rd. 38109, 8 a.m.

Memphis, Mt. Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114, 9:30 a.m. Please do not arrive before 8 a.m.

Memphis, Christian Life Tabernacle, 9375 Davies Plantation Rd., Bartlett 38133, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Faith Heritage, 3802 Graggs 38108, 9:30 a.m.-Noon

DeSoto Cty, MS- Northwest Church of Christ, 1483 Brookhaven Dr., Southaven 38671, 9:30 a.m.

DeSoto Cty, MS- New Hope MB Church, 1407 Church Rd., Southaven 38671, 9 a.m.

Lee Cty, MS- A Serving Heart - Anchor Church, 278 College Ave., Verona 38879, 11 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- Redeemed Fellowship, 525 JM Ash Drive, Holly Springs 38635, 10 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- 704 Govan, Holly Springs 38635, 9 a.m.

Coahoma Cty, MS- Pass It On, 203 Church, Clarksdale 38614, 9 a.m.

Royricco, 31, has two children under the age of five, & he's worried they won't always have enough to eat. Right now, him & their mother are struggling to pay bills & rely on Mobile Pantries to make ends meet. #Donate now and help turn hunger into hope. https://t.co/tdOdIyVqNO pic.twitter.com/EDknWGx43k — Mid-South Food Bank (@MSouthFoodBank) August 19, 2020

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk