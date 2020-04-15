New COVID-19 developments in Shelby County

Memphis Police director said certain violent crime is up, more assisted living facilities report COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings said his department's officers are persevering and protecting the public, despite positive COVID-19 cases and related quarantines.

"In our first responder community we are doing well despite the challenges we face everyday with this epidemic," Director Rallings said.

Director Rallings said public safety isn't impacted, despite nearly 50 Memphis firefighters and police officers who tested positive for COVID-19 to date and more than 100 currently off the streets in quarantine.

"We've still been able to maintain our level of service," Director Rallings said.

That's important, since Director Rallings said even with many following “safer at home” orders, certain violent crime is up in recent weeks, prompting the launch of the Operation Spring Cleaning initiative this past weekend.

"Carjacking appear to be on the rise, so we really want our citizens to pay attention," Director Rallings said.

Wednesday, Shelby County Health Department Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said four additional assisted living facilities reported COVID-19 cases: Christian Care Center of Memphis, Heritage at Irene Woods, The King's Daughters and Sons Home and Delta Specialty Hospital.

Health Department teams continue investigations there, along with three other facilities - Carriage Court, Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center, and The Village at Germantown - with COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

"That's one of the areas that we are very concerned about, because we do not want this to get out of hand," Dr. Randolph said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he spoke Tuesday with Gov. Bill Lee to discuss what factors could allow for the gradual but safe reopening of certain things in the weeks ahead.

"We do not know yet the timing of opening up, we are just making plans on how to do it," Mayor Strickland said.

Mayor Strickland also urged anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms to set up an appointment and be tested for free at sites such as Tiger Lane.