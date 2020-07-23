Shelby County health experts say 400 new daily COVID-19 cases is the new normal - for now

Mask ordinance enforcement remains priority, and the task force wants a testing 'czar'.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "We still have so much to do if we are going to slow the spread of this virus," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

Thursday, those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force didn't sugarcoat the COVID-19 challenges ahead, as the overall positivity rate rises closer to 10%.

"What we need to do is stay laser focused," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Health experts said the virus' spread is especially troublesome of late - in close contact settings and among friends.

"Making decisions about what you do at home, what parties you may attend, how many people in your household, do you have a backyard party, do people wear masks or not, those things are going to be critical," Dr. Haushalter said.

Earlier this week, supply and demand issues forced local COVID-19 testing to be limited to only those showing symptoms or who made direct contact with a positive case.

That's why the task force wants to put a testing 'czar' in place.

"We are looking for one person who can really manage and really keep their fingers on the pulse with everything that is rapidly changing in the testing realm," City of Memphis Chief Operating Office Doug McGowen said.

Another tool? The countywide mask ordinance in public places.

"We are going to continue to aggressively enforce it," Mayor Strickland said.

Within the city of Memphis - since taking effect last month - the mask ordinance generated 458 complaints at businesses, with 373 of those businesses compliant after a visit by code enforcement.

Wednesday included 46 inspections and 14 warnings.

"As we've seen, most businesses will come into compliance once they are educated, and if not, we are going to fine them," Mayor Strickland said.