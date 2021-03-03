Shelby County to move to vaccinating Phase 1C group next week

Phase 1C includes individuals 16 and older with high-risk health conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In alignment with the Tennessee Health Department, the Shelby County Health Department will move into Phase 1C of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday, March 8. This phase includes residents who are 16 years old or older with health conditions that put them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. The age eligibility will remain age 65 and older.

Serious chronic health conditions covered under phase 1C include chronic renal disease; COPD, pulmonary fibrosis or moderate-severe asthma; obesity (BMI > 30); heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy and hypertension; sickle cell disease; cerebrovascular disease or stroke; dementia; and liver disease. The vaccine will also be made available to caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions and women who are pregnant. For a detailed list of the high-risk health conditions covered under phase 1C, please refer to Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan posted here.

Individuals in the prior phases, including first responders, health care workers, teachers and child care workers who have not yet been vaccinated remain eligible for vaccination during phase 1C as well as is anyone age 65 or older.

Appointment availabilities at City of Memphis and Shelby County vaccination locations will be posted here each Friday for the following week.