x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Vaccine 'conspiracy theories' prompt threats, says Mississippi's top health official

Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he's receiving threats from people spreading lies about his family as he urges the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Credit: AP
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, responds to a question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi's COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi's top health official said he's receiving threats from people spreading lies about his family as he urges the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Mississippi has seen a rapid increase in cases since early July, driven by the delta variant of the virus and a low vaccination rate. 

The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Tuesday that one "conspiracy theory" is that his son, who is also a physician, receives a World Bank-funded kickback when Dobbs promotes vaccinations. 

Dobbs said he receives no money from promoting vaccination. 

More than 1,000 out-of-state medical workers are deploying to 50 Mississippi hospitals to help with staffing shortages.

Related Articles