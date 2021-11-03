City of Memphis plans to get more COVID-19 vaccines to more neighborhoods in weeks ahead

The city is also preparing for the launch Friday of new vaccine appointment software and call center.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday in Shelby County marked a major milestone, with more than 200,000 administered COVID-19 vaccine doses by week's end.

36,000 additional first and second doses are planned to go into arms next week, and those overseeing the effort with the city of Memphis anticipate the first major shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the week of March 22nd.

"We should get more vaccine the week after next so that volume is going to continue to go up - providers will continue to go up," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said.

McGowen said those providers go beyond Shelby County's five fixed mass vaccination sites, including the Pipkin Building in midtown Memphis, the Appling location in Cordova, and the operation in Whitehaven.

"It's a multi-layered approach. It's easy to focus on the fixed sites but that's not the only point of delivery," McGowen said.

Next week, McGowen said 14,000 doses will go to 50 community clinics across Shelby County, the largest such vaccine allocation there to date.

"It's becoming more normalized - more access points, and that's in addition to the Walmart pharmacy, the CVS pharmacy," McGowen said.

Beginning Friday, anyone seeking an appointment online or by phone will do it through the state's system.

McGowen said among the software's advantages, it will allow people to sign up for a first and second dose at the same time, complete more information online to limit the required paperwork at vaccine sites, and alert those when their group is eligible for the vaccine.

Also Friday, vaccine appointments through 901-222-SHOT will be answered by a state call center of 750 people, where operators can offer more appointment options.

"You will be directed to the place that's most convenient for you," McGowen said.

Those with the city of Memphis are also prioritizing temporary, pop-up vaccine sites in ZIP codes with the fewest vaccinations per capita, with events planned in the coming days in Frayser and Parkway Village.

Thursday, community leaders in Frayser made final preparations, with volunteers planning to assist with transportation and appointment sign ups.

"The most vulnerable seniors in the community are not the most tech savvy, so I think there will be a community effort to help a senior," Frayser Community Development Corporation Executive Director Damon Williams said.

"That's why I'm not throwing up the tambourines and the batons and pom-poms yet, because we need to have a continual presence availability of this vaccine," Pastor Ricky Floyd at the Pursuit of God Transformation Center added.