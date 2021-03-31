"Overall, a great thing | Doctors & Memphis leaders are encouraged by White House plans to open mass vaccine site

Starting next week, as many as 21,000 additional weekly doses are expected from federal teams at the Pipkin Building in midtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Starting next week, the Biden White House will bring its national fight against COVID-19 directly to Memphis.

Wednesday morning, the administration announced it will set up shop for about two months at the Pipkin Building.

Those at the White House said it selected Memphis for a community vaccination center because it meets the goal of targeting specific cities based on its minority and economically challenged populations.

It's a shot in the arm locally, totaling tens of thousands of new weekly doses from federal teams.

"All of these efforts are on behalf of one thing: saving lives," Andy Slavitt, White House Sr. Advisor for COVID-19 Response said.

Starting next week, Memphis' Pipkin Building will be a major focus in the White House's efforts to vaccinate more Americans in less time. The Bluff City joins four others in the U.S. as the latest major community vaccination centers.

"Each of these sites is the first federally run mass vaccination site in their prospective state, and each is capable of administering 3,000 vaccinations a day," Slavitt said.

The White House said that means a goal of 21,000 doses a week at the Pipkin Building for six to eight weeks. That will be in addition to Shelby County's existing supply from the state.

A city of Memphis spokesperson said: "We are excited to participate. This (federal) partnership means we can redirect what we had been allocated to Pipkin to our other fixed sites and Community pods, meaning increased availability all across the county. We are putting our foot on the gas to help us win the fight against COVID-19.”

"It is overall a great thing," Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

Still, Dr. Threlkeld said more vaccine on hand also creates new challenges.

With tens of thousands of extra doses arrives, Dr. Threlkeld said it will require everyone from the medical to the faith communities to encourage participation in underserved neighborhoods.

"Getting people educated about the vaccine right now in a respectful but scientific manner is the place we are. It is the stage we are on in fighting this infection," Dr. Threlkeld said.

As of Wednesday morning, Shelby County reported a total of about 318,000 doses into arms.

We are now four months out - and less than 400,000 doses away - to reach the local goal of 700,000 doses administered by August 1st.