Mississippi becomes one of just two states to allow COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 16 or older

With more people eligible, Magnolia State health leaders are opening a Pfizer vaccine site next week at the Panola County Civic Center.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — "We are excited about this. We think this is the right time," Mississippi Health Director Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.

Starting Tuesday in Mississippi, there were no exceptions or exemptions, as everyone 16 or older who lives or works in the Magnolia State became eligible to get vaccine by phone or online appointments.

That includes slots at the Landers Center in DeSoto County.

"It's certainly the right time to do it. We need to get as many vaccines administered as quickly as possible," Dr. Dobbs said.

With all adult groups now eligible in Mississippi, next week the Panola County Civic Center will open as one of three new Pfizer sites, the only vaccine supplier currently allowed for those 16 or 17.

There's also another stipulation.

"For those 16 or 17 years of age, appointments cannot be made online; they have to be made on our call center," Mississippi Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig said.

Wednesday's weather risks across Mississippi are putting a one-day pause on vaccines. All appointments were postponed at the Landers Center and all 24 drive-thru sites run by the state.

"Anyone with appointments at those sites are being automatically rescheduled and will be alerted by email or phone message or text," Craig said.

To encourage as many shots in arms as possible, Mississippi health experts are also finalizing specific public health messaging in rural areas, where they've found vaccine hesitancy at higher rates.

"Expect more to come. We want everyone to be protected and I think we will find success. When you get to present information, people can make their own decisions. We've found that to be overwhelmingly successful," Dr. Dobbs said.

37,000 new appointment slots opened Tuesday now that everyone 16 or older in Mississippi is eligible for a vaccine.