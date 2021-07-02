The Germantown vaccine site will be opening up this week

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown and the Town of Collierville, in conjunction with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), will be administering first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Germantown Baptist Church on February 10 and 11.
Vaccines will be provided only to those who are eligible and have not received first doses. Please do not schedule an appointment if you have already received a first dose of vaccine. The following individuals are eligible to receive a first dose of the vaccine at this time:
Individuals 70 and above
First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters
Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites
Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials
Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
Home health care staff with direct patient contact
Individuals > 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability
Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
Funeral/mortuary service providers
Health care workers, including:
Primary care providers and staff
Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients
Pharmacists and staff
Patient transport
Outpatient therapists
Urgent visit center providers and staff
Environmental services
Oral health providers
Behavioral health providers
Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens
The vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Avenue) will be open Wednesday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, February 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at Germantown Baptist Church, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/germantown1
Those without internet access or who otherwise need assistance may call the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline (901) 222-SHOT (7468) for help in setting an appointment. That line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 7 days per week.
As a reminder, municipal and church staff are not participating in scheduling and cannot provide information regarding vaccine availability. All questions related to scheduling a vaccination appointment must be directed to the Shelby County Health Department. Please visit the Health Department’s website at http://www.shelby.community for the latest information about vaccination availability.