The Germantown vaccine site will be opening up this week

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown and the Town of Collierville, in conjunction with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), will be administering first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Germantown Baptist Church on February 10 and 11.

Vaccines will be provided only to those who are eligible and have not received first doses . Please do not schedule an appointment if you have already received a first dose of vaccine. The following individuals are eligible to receive a first dose of the vaccine at this time:

Individuals 70 and above

First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters

Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites

Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials

Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Home health care staff with direct patient contact

Individuals > 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability

Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Funeral/mortuary service providers

Health care workers, including:

Primary care providers and staff

Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

Pharmacists and staff

Patient transport

Outpatient therapists

Urgent visit center providers and staff

Environmental services

Oral health providers

Behavioral health providers

Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

The vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Avenue) will be open Wednesday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, February 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m . To schedule an appointment at Germantown Baptist Church, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/germantown1

Those without internet access or who otherwise need assistance may call the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline (901) 222-SHOT (7468) for help in setting an appointment. That line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 7 days per week.