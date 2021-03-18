You can pick up free masks for children in Shelby County this Saturday

"Mask Up Our Kids" is a program aimed at providing masks for children as they return to classrooms.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency along with CHEMOURS would like you to help us “MASK UP OUR KIDS”. Children are our most precious cargo. As our students begin returning to the classroom, we want to help by providing masks for the children of Shelby County.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people two years of age and older wear a mask in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

CHEMOURS has generously donated funds to help purchase and provide child size masks for our little ones and our teenagers. We would like to thank several of our local area churches that have agreed to be a host site for the giveaways.

Please come out to one of our MASK UP locations on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to pick up FREE masks for your children.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church: 620 Parkrose Rd, Memphis, TN 38109

Anointed Temple of Praise: 3939 Riverdale Rd, Memphis, TN 38115

Iglesia Nueva Vida: 4945 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38118

Greater Imani Church, The Cathedral of Faith: 3824 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN 38128

Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church: 123 South Parkway West, Memphis, TN 38109

Woodstock Middle School: 5885 Woodstock Cuba Rd, Memphis, TN 38127

Agricenter International: 7777 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38018