COVID is still here. Here's what you should do after the July 4 holiday

The CDC recommends getting tested and vaccinated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Right before the July 4 holiday, Shelby County reported 497 new cases of COVID-19 and an infection rate of about 22%, or 2 out of 9 people are catching the virus.

So, for those who let their guard down this weekend, here's what you should do before you go back to work this week.

Get Tested

If you attended large gatherings this weekend (10 or more people), the CDC recommends getting tested five days after possible exposure. If you have contacted COVID-19, symptoms may start in two to 14 days.

While at-home COVID tests are pretty easy to find now, they are less accurate if you aren't showing any symptoms.

Some of those symptoms include a headache, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue shortness of breath, and loss of taste or smell.

In Shelby County, you can get free COVID testing at these three locations:

The Greater Community Temple- 5151 Winchester Rd. Mon – Fri 10 am to 6 pm

Christ Community Health Services on Third Street- 3362 3rd Street Mon-Fri 8:30 am-4:30 pm

Memphis Health Center- 767 Walker Avenue Mo-Wed 8:00 am-11:00 am

Get Vaccinated

If you and your family aren't vaccinated, the Shelby County Health Department has now started vaccinating children as young as six months at these two sites.

814 Jefferson Ave., Suite 207

1826 Sycamore View Rd.

For those who only completed one vaccine series, which is one shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two for both Moderna and Pfizer, the CDC said it's never too late for a booster shot. It's recommended everyone over five get at least one booster shot.