How to get free 'opioid overdose harm reduction kits' from the Shelby County Health Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Health Department is on a mission to combat opioid overdoses and fentanyl deaths in the Mid-South.

In partnership with the Tennessee Department of health, the SCHD is giving out free ‘opioid overdose harm reduction kits’ while supplies last.

“From 2018 to 2020, overdoses killed more people in Shelby County than automobile accidents,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Department Director-Health Officer in a news release.

Health experts say the risk of someone accidentally overdosing increases because of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is the most common drug in overdose deaths. It’s often added, unknowingly for the user, to other street drugs and pills sold on the streets and can look identical to prescription opioids.

The kits contain two doses of naloxone nasal spray and 10 fentanyl test strips with instructions.

“Almost anyone can administer naloxone. It saves the lives of people who have overdosed on opioids and does not harm people who are not experiencing an overdose. I strongly encourage everyone to keep a harm reduction kit if needed,” said Dr. Taylor.

The kits are available on a first come, first served basis from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Shelby County Health Department locations listed below: