How to keep yourself cool and your wallet full this summer

To not break the bank while keeping cool this summer in your home, keep track of your A/C unit’s preventative maintenance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Midtown this week and the Grizzlies game watch parties outside, it’s important to stay safe while out in the heat.

For some, hot weather isn't only uncomfortable. It can also be dangerous to your health.

CDC officials advise people to keep in mind sweat won’t evaporate as quickly in high humidity.

Remember to wear loose clothing, limit outdoor activity when the sun is at its peak in the sky and stay in air-conditioned buildings.

“Make sure there’s a filter in the system and is changed regularly,” said Sam Mullins, owner of Automatic Air Conditioning, Heating, and Plumbing. “On a standard one-inch filter which is in most homes, it should be changed once a month.”

Mullins said it’s also important to clean your outdoor unit.

“Clean the condenser and coil outside,” he said. “Keeping that clean and keeping air moving through it properly will allow it to run at its most efficient.”

Mullins explained when the unit can’t push air through that’s when it begins to fail during the hottest time of the year.

Meanwhile, he recommends keeping your thermostat at 20 degrees below the outside temperature.

“When it gets to 95 (degrees) if the system is sized, then you should expect it to be able to be 70 or 75 inside," he said.

Mullins said to keep in mind during the hottest part of the day, especially for windows facing west, “use whatever shades or curtains you have close those because it’s going to help keep the heat logo from coming inside the house.”