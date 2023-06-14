Methodist Le Bonheur Health reaches agreement with BlueCross BlueShield to resume employer, marketplace healthcare plans

The two had previously agreed to continue BlueCare and select childcare plans for patients.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reached a long-awaited agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Wednesday to resume healthcare plans for most BCBS patients.

The hospital and the healthcare provider reached the agreement Wednesday to resume coverage for employer and marketplace healthcare plan patients.

Agreements on BlueCare Tennessee, TennCare Select, CoverKids and Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) plans were previously reached in February.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement after months of advocating for the best interests our patients,” said Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Health. “We look forward to continuing to provide the safest and highest quality care in the Mid-South community for all we are privileged to serve.”