The First Lady is coming to Memphis and stopping at St. Jude

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital treats about 8,600 children each year., making the goal to end cancer reachable.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Friday, March 25 at 1:45 p.m., to recognize programs and services that provide daily support to children who suffer from cancer and their families.

Her visit pushes the Biden-Harris Administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative forward. During the First Lady's visit, she will tour the hospital, and she will give remarks.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the initiative has the goal to speed up the discovery of various cancers, create a network that allows extensive collaboration, and improve the sharing of known statistical data about cancer.

The National Cancer Institute views cancer research as a way “to improve the lives of people with cancer and their loved ones.”

Cancer Moonshot was originally launched in 2016 while President Biden served as Vice President during Obama’s Administration.

The initiative was reinstated on February 2, 2002 with a goal to become closer and closer to ending cancer.