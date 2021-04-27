Shelby County paramedics can take mental health patients directly to mental service providers under new program

Previously, paramedics had to take those experiencing a mental health crisis to local emergency rooms instead of directly to providers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Instead of going to an emergency room, Shelby County Fire Department paramedics will now be able to take someone experiencing a mental health crisis directly to a mental health care provider.

According to a news release from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the effort is part of a list of mental health reforms he has proposed this year.

Under the new program, people experiencing a mental health crisis will be taken to Alliance Healthcare Services, instead of an emergency room, if applicable.

“Until now, our options for transporting adults who call 9-1-1 when experiencing a mental health emergency have been limited to the emergency room,” said Mayor Harris. “This new program will provide an additional tool in our paramedics’ toolkit, improve access to mental health care, and help get our first responders back on the street in a timely manner.”

“This new program will empower our first responders with an additional resource to help citizens get to the services that they need,” said Shelby County Fore Chief Alvin Benson. “The Shelby County Fire Department is always willing to adopt new practices, train, and do what we can to ensure the very best outcome when someone calls 9-1-1.”

Harris said the program will hopefully ease burdens on local emergency rooms.