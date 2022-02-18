Somerville amputee searching for answers on TennCare transportation program

Everlina Benton's ride to the doctor's office is provided through TennCare. But according to her, the service isn't reliable.

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — Finding safe and reliable transportation for is a big issue, especially for seniors like Everlina Benton. Three years ago, she couldn't even walk.



“I got it amputated about three years ago,” said Benton about her leg. “I'm learning how to walk here."



Because of her health, Benton has multiple rehab and doctor’s appointments each week.



“Most of the time, for the last six, seven, eight months, I've been late,” said Benton.



The problem is transportation. Benton's ride to the doctor's office is provided through TennCare's Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program.



She is one of about 1.5 million Tennesseans eligible for the program, including low income pregnant women, children, seniors, and people with disabilities.



But according to Benton, the service isn't very reliable.



“They couldn't get me here today,” said Benton. “That would make me lose my whole apartment for the day, and it's not just happening to me."

Benton says she does that, and still no answer.

ABC24 reached out to TennCare and this was their response:

“All TennCare Members, including seniors and persons with disabilities, have access to rides to doctor’s appointments. This program is known as Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) and it is a benefit available to TennCare members to transport them to their doctor’s appointments to receive any covered service covered under the member’s TennCare benefit.

Each member receives information on how to reschedule their rides to the doctor through the member handbook issued by their assigned Managed Care Organization.

TennCare also has a Member Mileage Reimbursement Program that pays mileage to members that may have a friend, neighbor or family member who is willing to drive them. This has proven to be a great option for members who may not feel comfortable riding in a shared-ride environment.”

To request a ride, you must call your Managed Care Organization: