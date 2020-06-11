UofM and West Cancer Foundation join together for a new research initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Memphis announced on Friday the new research project that they will be taking on with West Cancer Foundation. This news release was announced Friday afternoon from the university:
West Cancer Foundation and the University of Memphis Division of Research and Innovation are proud to announce the formation of a new research initiative.
Established in the fall of 2020, the West Cancer Foundation Initiative was created to cultivate research across the UofM campus in areas that advance cancer treatment, promote community health and wellness and/or provide supportive patient care. The researchers are encouraged to involve partners from area community organizations and other regional institutions to further support the collective goals of the initiative.
Through this research partnership, West Cancer Foundation and the University of Memphis seek to discover and address barriers to cancer care and promote health equity. The initiative will address healthcare disparities and inequities related to:
- Closing the disparity gap in breast cancer screening
- Health equity
- Community outreach, including uninsured/underinsured and HPV
- Smoking cessation
Proposals from University faculty and researchers will be reviewed by West Cancer Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Committee chaired by Dr. William H. West, founder of West Cancer Center.
“It has been gratifying over the last several years to watch the University of Memphis rise in the ranks as one of the top-tier public universities in our country,” West said. “Having devoted much of my life to adult cancer research and compassionate care, I am grateful to see the new opportunity to combine forces and make a difference in this community my family and I call home.”
Dr. Jasbir Dhaliwal, UofM executive vice president for the Division of Research & Innovation, stated, “We are pleased to partner with the West Cancer Foundation in jointly tackling critical challenges facing society. As an engaged research institution, our faculty are a valuable resource for common efforts to improve our community. The University welcomes innovative multilateral research partnerships such as this for strengthening scientific research activity in our region."