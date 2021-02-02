What should parents do if kids get cold-like symptoms while COVID-19 cases rise?

Doctors said the best thing parents can do is keep children at home if they are sick and call a pediatrician to discuss their symptoms.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee parents are worried about students returning to the classroom as COVID-19 cases continue rising in the region.

Doctors are answering many of their questions, and one of the most popular was what parents should do if their children start showing cold-like symptoms. Many are worried that the COVID-19 delta variant can cause sniffles, coughs and runny noses instead of more noticeable COVID-19 symptoms like a loss of taste.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said parents should keep children at home if they have any kind of symptoms. Parents should also call a pediatrician to discuss their symptoms.

The doctor should be able to tell parents if their children should get tested for COVID-19. After speaking with a pediatrician and getting tested, they should keep their children at home until the results are returned.

In the meantime, children should drink plenty of water and get rest.