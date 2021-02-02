What should parents do if kids get cold-like symptoms while COVID-19 cases rise?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee parents are worried about students returning to the classroom as COVID-19 cases continue rising in the region.
Doctors are answering many of their questions, and one of the most popular was what parents should do if their children start showing cold-like symptoms. Many are worried that the COVID-19 delta variant can cause sniffles, coughs and runny noses instead of more noticeable COVID-19 symptoms like a loss of taste.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said parents should keep children at home if they have any kind of symptoms. Parents should also call a pediatrician to discuss their symptoms.
The doctor should be able to tell parents if their children should get tested for COVID-19. After speaking with a pediatrician and getting tested, they should keep their children at home until the results are returned.
In the meantime, children should drink plenty of water and get rest.
Health leaders said that even if a child's symptoms are just from a cold, it's better not to spread it around schools. They also said children should wear a mask until they feel better, to prevent spreading any kind of virus.