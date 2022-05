ABC24 Photojournalist Elvis Hardwick spoke with Brwnskin Yoga owner/founder Shawandra Ford.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people of color, when it comes to yoga, they don't feel included in the safe space.

A Whitehaven business - Brwnskin Yoga - is trying to change that by bringing yoga to underserved communities. The studio is located at Southbrook Town Centre.