With weather as nice as this, it all starts by stepping outside and enjoying it. Why not try out yoga?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One way to improve your mental health is getting active.

With weather as nice as this, it all starts by stepping outside and enjoying it. Why not try out yoga?

The Downtown Memphis Commission puts on classes at the River Garden (51 Riverside Dr.) every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. from now until October.

The event is free and the DMC asks that participants take part in a survey before attending.