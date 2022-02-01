Stax Museum of American Soul Music added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

According to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail website, Stax joins 13 other stops in the state of Tennessee on the trail, including five others in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis is getting a big honor. The museum has been added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

According to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail website, Stax joins 13 other stops in the state of Tennessee on the trail, including the National Civil Rights Museum, Beale Street, Clayborn Temple and I Am A Man Plaza, Mason Temple, and WDIA Radio in Memphis.

The website shows the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee was also added to the trail Tuesday. That museum opened in January 2021.

STAX also launched its second annual Virtual Black History Month Tour this month, available free to educators and students. You must register for the tour HERE.

The Stax Museum opened in May 2003 and celebrates its 20th anniversary next year.

Learn more about Tennessee stops on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail at www.TNcivilrightstrail.com.