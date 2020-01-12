Shelby County hospitalizations top 500, weeks earlier than officials expected

Shelby County models expected to cross a threshold of 500 hospitalized patients around Christmas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 500 people are in Mid-South hospitals with COVID-19. And Shelby County health officials didn't believe we would hit that number until Christmas.

However, with cases on the rise and hospital beds filling up, there are now big concerns about space and staffing shortages at area hospitals.

There has been a lot of talk about Governor Bill Lee and trying to get him to issue a statewide mask mandate. One State Representative said that will probably never happen. He said Shelby County is going to have to deal with our surge and staffing shortages on our own.

"Our governor has been operating out of the Trump COVID playbook, so to speak, and at this point we are going to have to depend on us saving us," said TN State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, (D) Memphis.

That is what the head of the Shelby County Health Department is also essentially saying. Director Alisa Haushalter said the staffing shortages in our area is a big concern as we deal with the fall surge.

"There is a significant shortage of nurses across the country. We're are not likely to be able to recruit people to come here to assist us, so we are going to have to be able to rely on our local resources to be able to staff those hospital beds, " said Dr. Haushalter.

Haushalter said along with the staffing challenges, hospitals will have to deal with beds filling up. Most healthcare systems have put elective procedures on hold.

On top of that, the health department is looking for some creative solutions for vaccine distribution, which could begin in Shelby County this month.

"How do we partner with any company that has personnel that are licensed to administer injections? In addition to RNs and LPNs, pharmacists can now give injections. EMTs can give injections. So we are doing a call for volunteers for people in those areas who can provide us with assistance and support," said Haushalter.

The good news, said Haushalter, is that our daily case rate has dropped to 361, down from a weeks ago. And the transmission rate is slowing.

But the bottom line? The surge is far from over..

Parkinson said everyone needs to do their part to stop the spread.