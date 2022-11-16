100 North Main renovation progressing steadily

The Downtown Memphis Commission presented plans to clean and refurbish the building.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tallest building in Memphis is on track to coming back to life.

The renovation at 100 N. Main St. is coming along and Wednesday, the Downtown Memphis Commission presented plans to clean and refurbish the building.

This is the first update on the building in nearly a year.

"We were awarded the opportunity to do due diligence for 100 N. Main and that's what we've been doing," development partner Kevin Woods said. "We've done our due diligence in the building. We remained optimistic that this is a project worth taking on for all of Memphis, particularly for downtown Memphis. We're back here now letting them know what we've gotten accomplished so far."

Plans for the building include a hotel, apartments, business offices, a parking garage and a return of the legendary spinning restaurant at the top.