'A lot of energy for 103' | Memphis man celebrates 103rd birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man celebrated three years past a century of living.
Dale Blanchard turned 103 years old, celebrating another year of life with lots of ice cream.
"I can eat all the ice cream that I want," Blanchard said.
According to Blanchard, the secret to living a long life is to stay on the right side of things and try to help other people.
He also likes to get a good workout in.
"I go to the exercise room here in half an hour and every morning and exercise," Blanchard said.
Blanchard, still full of energy, was surrounded by plenty of smiling faces to celebrate his day.