'A lot of energy for 103' | Memphis man celebrates 103rd birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man celebrated three years past a century of living.

Dale Blanchard turned 103 years old, celebrating another year of life with lots of ice cream.

"I can eat all the ice cream that I want," Blanchard said.

According to Blanchard, the secret to living a long life is to stay on the right side of things and try to help other people.

He also likes to get a good workout in.

"I go to the exercise room here in half an hour and every morning and exercise," Blanchard said.