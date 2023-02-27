Memphis International Airport awarded nearly $15 million in funding for modernization

The FAA announced $967 million in funding to 99 U.S. airports.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport is getting nearly $15 million from the federal government to go towards its Terminal Modernization program.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the Memphis airport was one of 99 in the U.S. to receive a portion of $967 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. The money is meant to go towards expanding terminal capacities, increasing energy efficiency, and improving accessibility.

Memphis International received $14.8 million as part of the distribution of funding. MEM officials said the money will go to the current modernization efforts, which include “increasing the size of the terminal and renovating the ticketing and baggage areas, expanding the security checkpoint, implementing technological improvements to baggage and security, and seismic enhancements.”

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority also received an additional $1 million that it said will go to help pay for construction of a new terminal at Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington.