3 in custody after massive police response at Baptist East, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive police response on Walnut Grove was inspired by a call informing officers that "several subjects" were breaking into a vehicle at Baptist East, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Three men are detained after a police chase on foot, but the scene is now under control, according to MPD.

It all started toward 8 p.m., which is when officers said they responded to a call at 6019 Walnut Grove concerning two shooting victims that arrived by private vehicle.

Memphis police said that shortly after that, Baptist employees alerted them about a vehicle being broken into.

MPD sergeant Brownlee said that police are working to determine if the shooting victims and the car break in are in any way connected. Officers on the scene were called for backup "because of the crowd that swelled," according to Brownlee

No officers were injured, according to MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.