Crittenden County Sheriff's Office looking for homicide suspect in West Memphis

Crittenden County Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (870) 732 4444. They are offering $2,000 as a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 31-year-old man in connection to a homicide, and Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000 as a reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Marcello D. Banks is wanted for the homicide of a man from Earle, Arkansas that took place on April 30, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office. They said Banks' last known address was in the 3100 block of Church Street in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office said that Banks may also go by the names of Jody Gillian, Marcello Hicks or Teddy Bundy.