3-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves one injured in Shelby County

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash Thursday shortly before 7 a.m. at Lowrance Road and Hacks Cross Road in Richwood.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus occurred Thursday morning in Shelby County. 

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the crash Oct. 5 shortly before 7 a.m. at Lowrance Road and Hacks Cross Road in Richwood. 

SCSO said no one on the school bus was injured, but a driver of one of the other vehicles was injured. She was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in non-critical condition. 

Deputies are investigating the incident. 

