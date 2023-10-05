3-vehicle crash involving school bus leaves one injured in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus occurred Thursday morning in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the crash Oct. 5 shortly before 7 a.m. at Lowrance Road and Hacks Cross Road in Richwood.
SCSO said no one on the school bus was injured, but a driver of one of the other vehicles was injured. She was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in non-critical condition.
Deputies are investigating the incident.