2 kids, woman sent to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Whitehaven, MPD still looking for suspects

Memphis Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A minor is currently fighting for their life, and two other people sent to the hospital after a crash in Whitehaven, and Memphis Police are still looking for the car responsible.

At 7:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a crash at Parkdale Drive and Tulane Road. One car was found overturned. A minor was taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, while a woman and a girl were also sent to local hospitals in non-critical condition.