New terminal to be built at Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington

Construction at the airport is set to begin late in the Summer and is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The terminal at the Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington, Tennessee is set to receive a huge upgrade, according to the Memphis Airport Authority.

A construction project has been approved by the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) that is said to double the square footage of the terminal.

The $2,519,000 project reportedly will put the 2,400 square foot terminal more at nearly 5,000 square feet.

The airport primarily serves private and business pilots, helicopters and non-commercial aircraft. In 2022, there were reportedly 27,900 operations at the airport.

Services at the Charles W. Baker Airport include aircraft parking, fuel as well as hanger and ramp space.

ViktorHall Construction LLC was chosen for the new upgrade to the airport after a bidding process. The company will both demolish the existing terminal and construct the new facility. They also will reportedly improve the airport's fuel management system.