ARDOT to host meeting about its Arkansas Electric Vehicle Deployment Plan

Handouts and information about the electric deployment plan will be provided during the meeting, ARDOT said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and the Department of Energy and Environment is scheduled to host a public involvement meeting to talk about its Arkansas Electric Vehicle Deployment Plan Tuesday, June 21 at 4 p.m.

ARDOT said the meeting will be available online. To access the virtual meeting, click here

Handouts and information about the electric deployment plan will be provided during the meeting, ARDOT said. 

People who have questions but cannot attend the meeting can contact Aarón Pinedo at (501) 569-2064 or ardot_nevi@ardot.gov.

 

