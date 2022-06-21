ARDOT to host meeting about its Arkansas Electric Vehicle Deployment Plan

Handouts and information about the electric deployment plan will be provided during the meeting, ARDOT said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and the Department of Energy and Environment is scheduled to host a public involvement meeting to talk about its Arkansas Electric Vehicle Deployment Plan Tuesday, June 21 at 4 p.m.

ARDOT said the meeting will be available online. To access the virtual meeting, click here.

