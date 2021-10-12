Arson to blame for fire along Jackson Avenue Tuesday

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire investigators said arson is to blame for a fire along Jackson Avenue Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the building in the 2600 block of Jackson just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. They saw heavy flames coming from the building, and it took about 30 minutes to get it under control.

No one was injured. Damages are estimated at about $10,000.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set inside the building.