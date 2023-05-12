Southaven gun store burglary prompts ATF, NSSF to offer $5,000 reward

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Southaven police at 662-393-8652.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Those that know helpful information about a Southaven gun store burglary that took place on Wednesday could receive a combined $5,000 from two organizations.

Fine Jewelry on 570 Goodman Road East was broken into by five people at 1 a.m. Multiple firearms were stolen in the break in, according to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division.

That division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) each are hoping to receive information leading to the arrest and conviction of those five people.

NSSF is the trade association for the firearms industry. The ATF hopes to work closely with members of the firearms industry in order to "curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms," they said.

The ATF Oxford Field Office as well as the Southaven Police Department are reportedly jointly investigating this crime.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Oxford Field Office at 662-513-2140, or the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.