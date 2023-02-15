Bartlett High and Appling Middle students, staff evacuated after possible bomb threats

BCS said the threats were called in about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15, 2023, and Bartlett Police are making sweeps of both schools. BPD said no active threat has been found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Students and staff have been evacuated from two Bartlett City Schools after the district received possible bomb threats Wednesday morning.

BCS said the threats were called in about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15, 2023, and Bartlett Police are making sweeps of both Bartlett High School and Appling Middle School.

Police said no active threat has been found at this time. They said they are working with local, state, and federal law enforcement to determine the source of the threat.

BCS told ABC24 that students and staff were evacuated to designated areas off campus while police are conducting a sweep of campus. They said everyone is safe at this time.

Bartlett School leaders said parents who wish to pick up their children may do so, but BCS asks them to be mindful of the situation. Parents can check with the school staff on where the students are at off campus. BCS said it is contacting families to keep them updated on the situation.

Bartlett Police also said in a Facebook post, “We would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious or have information about potential threats to report it to law enforcement immediately.”