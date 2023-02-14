Man shot and killed in Broad Avenue Arts District

MPD officers were called to a shooting at Broadway Pizza in the 2500 block of Board Ave. just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in the Broad Avenue Arts District.

MPD officers were called to Broadway Pizza in the 2500 block of Board Ave. just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Further details have not been released.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The restaurant posted to its Facebook page that the Broad Ave. store is closed and only the east store will be open Tuesday night.