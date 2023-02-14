University of Memphis police issue alert after recent robberies

Police said three people were robbed Monday night, and someone tried to rob a woman over the weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The University of Memphis’ Police Services have issued an alert after some recent robberies near campus.

The most recent one reported by school police happened about 9:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A man and woman said they were walking along Central near Deloach when two people in ski masks and armed with guns came up and demanded their belongings. The two told police the robbers got away in a red sedan.

About a minute later, University Police said one suspect approached a woman in the 3600 block of Norriswood and demanded her belongings.

Investigators said no one was injured.

The getaway vehicle is described as a stolen red 4-door Mercedes with Tennessee license plate 864-BGSC. The vehicle was last seen headed from Norriswood to Highland.

Two days earlier, about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, a woman told police she was in the parking lot in the 3600 block of Central when a man about 5’8” tall wearing a gray do-rag and grey camouflage gaiter over his face approached and demanded her belongings. The woman told investigators he acted like he had a gun, though she did not see one. Investigators said the woman screamed and ran, and the suspect ran away. She was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University Police or Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The University Police can be contacted at 901-678-4357 (678-HELP), at police@memphis.edu or anonymously at Silent Report. The Memphis Police Department can also be contacted at 901-545-2677 (545-COPS).

Sign up to receive emergency alert messages and contact Police Services through the LiveSafe app for smartphones (LiveSafe iOS or LiveSafe Android for download instructions.)