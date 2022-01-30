Car overturned on Kirby Parkway leaves over 100 without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at the 3900 block of Kirby Parkway around 3:00 am Sunday morning.
There were no injures, but police say that one person has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation.
ABC24 staff passed by the scene Sunday morning around 8am and saw that there was one car that was overturned and one powerline that was knocked down.
There were multiple MLGW trucks that were repairing the lines that was causing over 100 power outages in the area. According to the MLGW outage map, crews are working to get the power back on as soon as possible.